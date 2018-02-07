Man Utd star Alexis Sanchez handed 16-month prison sentence

Manchester United’s new signing Alexis Sanchez has been given a 16-month prison sentence.

The Chile international last month admitted to defrauding Spanish tax authorities to the tune of £900,000 over image rights payments during his time at Barcelona.

He has now been sentenced to 16 months imprisonment – but he will not have to serve any jail time as long as he does not commit another crime within the next two years.

Short-term jail sentences are typically not enforced in Spain, with terms of less than two years being served under probation.

But Sanchez, aged 29, has also been fined £525,000 and will have to pay back the £900,000 he owes to the taxman.

The former Arsenal man set up a company based in Malta called Numidia Trading to avoid paying tax on his images rights payments from Barca between 2012 and 2013.

Several high-profile Spanish football figures, including Sanchez’s former team-mates Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano, have faced similar charges over tax evasion.