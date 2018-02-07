Man Utd star to face match-fixing trial

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera will face a match-fixing trial in his native Spain, according to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

Herrera, aged 28, has long been embroiled in an investigation into the game between his Real Zaragoza side and Levante on the final day of 2010/11 season.

The game was allegedly rigged to ensure that Zaragoza, who were facing relegation, secured a 2-1 win and stayed in La Liga at the expense of Deportivo La Coruna.

It is claimed Levante players received cash payments to ensure they lost the game.

After an investigation by Spanish authorities that has taken three years to complete, prosecutors are taking 36 players, including Herrera, plus then Zaragoza coach Javier Aguirre and the club’s board to trial.

The date of the trial has not yet been announced and it could still be several months before it is set. Formal charges against the defendants will be confirmed shortly before the start of the trial, which Herrera and the other players would have to attend in person.