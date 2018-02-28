Man Utd star mocked for his love of chicken
Manchester right-back Antonio Valencia has found himself on the receiving end of fun-poking by team-mates past and present.
The Red Devils’ former left-back Patrice Evra, who is now playing at West Ham United, took to social media to celebrate skippering United to League Cup glory eight years ago.
8 years ago my first trophy as a captain. Maybe @anto_v25 see some chicken behind me he don't even care! ahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/spOUy7puuQ
— Patrice Evra (@Evra) February 28, 2018
Spotting Valencia facing away from the trophy lift, he joked: “8 years ago my first trophy as a captain. Maybe @anto_v25 see some chicken behind me he don’t even care! ahahahahaha.”
That possibility was corroborated by Valencia’s current team-mate Ashley Young.
The England international chipped in: “Tio always looking for chicken.”
Tio always looking for chicken https://t.co/RPCVi3rk5f
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) February 28, 2018