Man Utd star mocked for his love of chicken

Manchester right-back Antonio Valencia has found himself on the receiving end of fun-poking by team-mates past and present.

The Red Devils’ former left-back Patrice Evra, who is now playing at West Ham United, took to social media to celebrate skippering United to League Cup glory eight years ago.

Spotting Valencia facing away from the trophy lift, he joked: “8 years ago my first trophy as a captain. Maybe @anto_v25 see some chicken behind me he don’t even care! ahahahahaha.”

That possibility was corroborated by Valencia’s current team-mate Ashley Young.

The England international chipped in: “Tio always looking for chicken.”