Man Utd star reacts to defeat at Newcastle

Manchester United’s players have been very quiet on social media since yesterday’s defeat at Newcastle.

Unfortunately for attacking midfielder Juan Mata, he has a commitment to writing a weekly blog post every Monday morning – and today was no exception.

The Spaniard acknowledged that he would rather not be writing in the wake of the 1-0 loss at St James’ Park. He alluded to missed chances and to replaying the game in his head in the hope that things would turn out different second time round.

But he also turned his attention to the upcoming FA Cup fifth round tie against Huddersfield Town.

Mata wrote: “Unfortunately this is one of those days when you don’t feel in the best mood to update your blog, neither do you to read it. It’s not easy to write after a defeat. The truth is, after losing an away game you think a lot about it on your way back home. You remember every play, every moment, and you try to change the outcome but obviously that’s impossible. You can’t turn back time, so the only way to carry on is to turn all this rage into a desire to win, work and attitude for the next game.

“The 1-0 in Newcastle hurts because we had chances to score both in the first and in the second half, but they took better advantage of their weapons.

“We already have to focus on the FA Cup and Huddersfield. It will be a great opportunity to prove that a new win can help to forget yesterday’s game. By the way, thank you to those who travelled to Newcastle, you deserved a different game and a different score.”

Matt Ritchie scored the only goal of the game in the 65th minute to give Rafa Benitez’s side victory over his old adversary Jose Mourinho.

Mata come on as a 66th-minute replacement for Jesse Lingard as Mourinho reacted to falling behind. But he was unable to change the direction of the game.