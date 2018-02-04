Man Utd targeting summer signing of Arturo Vidal

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is a summer transfer target for Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly earmarked the 30-year-old as the man to boost United’s midfield ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

With Michael Carrick retiring, Marouane Fellaini out of contract and yet to agree a new deal, and questions raised about the current balance in the Red Devils’ engine room, Vidal is being targeted to address those problems.

United’s hopes of being able to lure the former Juventus man to Old Trafford may be bolstered by the recent capture of his Chile international team-mate Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Vidal is under contract at Bayern until June 2019. This summer represents their best chance of cashing in before he is available on a free transfer.

With the Bundesliga champions having already secured the capture of midfielder Leon Goretzka from Schalke, they might be prepared to sell.