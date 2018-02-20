Man Utd team news ahead of Sevilla game

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia and forward Marcus Rashford are both in contention to play against Sevilla in tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Sevilla.

Manager Jose Mourinho confirmed last weekend that both players had a chance of being involved and they were photographed taking part in today’s training session at Carrington.

Rashford had missed the Premier League defeat to Newcastle United and the FA Cup fifth round win over Huddersfield Town due to injuries, while Valencia was ruled out of the clash with the Terriers. But both players are now back to fitness.

Midfielder Paul Pogba pulled out of the Huddersfield game on Saturday due to illness, but reported for training on Sunday morning and was pictured taking part in today’s session. That would suggest he is available for selection.

Defender Eric Bailly came on as a late substitute at the John Smith’s Stadium following his long-term injury layoff. He is unlikely to be risked from the start on Wednesday evening.

Mourinho said he did not think defenders Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones, midfielder Marouane Fellaini and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic had any chance of being involved in Spain.