Man Utd’s David De Gea named Champions League player of the week

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been named Champions League player of the week following his stunning display against Sevilla in midweek.

The Spain international produced a string of saves in his homeland to ensure United left the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium with a clean sheet.

De Gea’s saves included one from a close-range Luis Muriel header on the stroke of half-time.

The last-16 first leg clash ended in a 0-0, largely due to the United keeper.