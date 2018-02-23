Man Utd’s David De Gea named Champions League player of the week
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been named Champions League player of the week following his stunning display against Sevilla in midweek.
The Spain international produced a string of saves in his homeland to ensure United left the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium with a clean sheet.
De Gea’s saves included one from a close-range Luis Muriel header on the stroke of half-time.
The last-16 first leg clash ended in a 0-0, largely due to the United keeper.
Following a classic #DaveSaves performance v Sevilla, @D_DeGea has been voted as the @ChampionsLeague Player of the Week! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ggUuERNimY
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 23, 2018