Marco Silva linked with Chelsea caretaker job

Sacked Watford manager Marco Silva could take charge of Chelsea for the remainder of the season, according to The Times.

The Portuguese boss is reportedly under consideration for a caretaker role at Stamford Bridge, if head coach Antonio Conte is sacked before the end of the campaign.

The Blues have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats to Bournemouth and Silva’s former club Watford.

Pressure is mounting on Conte, who has long been expected to part company with Chelsea this summer but could now lose his job sooner than that.

The champions still intend to stick with the former Italy and Juventus boss until the end of the season, but might be forced into a rethink if the recent slump continues.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is reportedly an admirer of 40-year-old Silva and could turn to him if the club find themselves in need of a short-term appointment.

Silva’s compensation battle with the Hornets might be a complicating factor in that plan.