Marcos Rojo linked with £30m move to PSG

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is a £30m transfer target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Sun.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is said to be fuming over delays to contract talks with the Argentina international over a new deal.

Rojo, aged 27, is about to enter the final 12 months of his United contract, which expires in June 2019.

Mourinho is keen to extend the former Sporting Lisbon man’s stay at Old Trafford beyond. He has been frustrated by the time taken to make that happen, particularly given PSG’s interest.

Rojo could join his compatriot and former United team-mate Angel Di Maria if he made the move to Parc des Princes.

The versatile defender, who can operate at centre-back or left-back, has been easing his way back to full fitness after the serious knee injury he suffered at the end of last season.

Rojo was signed by Mourinho’s predecessor Louis van Gaal in 2014.