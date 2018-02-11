Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera suffer injuries

Manchester United duo Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford have both sustained injuries and have been ruled out of today’s game against Newcastle United.

Manager Jose Mourinho confirmed before kick-off that both players were absent from his squad due to injury.

Speaking to the media in the build-up to this afternoon’s game at St James’ Park, Mourinho revealed: “Both are injured.”

The pair have both suffered muscular injuries on the training ground at Carrington.

Mourinho said he was hopeful that both players would be back sooner rather than later, but he did also sound a note of caution, indicating that the extent of the injuries might not yet be fully known.

Asked if Rashford and Herrera had sustained long-term injuries, he said: “I don’t think so, but let’s wait a little bit.

“When it’s little tweaks in muscles you never know until you know for sure, but it’s not possible for them to play today.”

Rashford had been an ever present in United’s matchday squads so far this season.

United’s next fixture is the FA Cup fifth round tie against Huddersfield Town next weekend. It remains to be seen whether Rashford or Herrera will be in contention to feature in that game.