Marcus Rashford linked with Man Utd exit

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford could leave the club this summer, according to the Daily Express.

As we reported yesterday, the Red Devils are apparently in negotiations to sign Ajax winger Justin Kluivert ahead of next season.

If Kluivert, aged 18, does make the move to Old Trafford, Rashford’s spot in Jose Mourinho’s squad is tipped to come under threat.

Rashford has already lost his place in the team to a resurgent Anthony Martial. Kluivert’s arrival could make the England international one young wide player too many for Mourinho, particularly now that January signing Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to occupy one of United’s attacking positions, has arrived from Arsenal.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at United. He burst onto the first-team scene under Louis van Gaal in the 2015/16 season. He has since scored 29 goals in 108 appearances in all competitions for United.

Rashford has also scored two goals in 15 caps for England.