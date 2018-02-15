Marcus Rashford shares injury update

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has shared an update on his injury layoff.

The England international missed last weekend’s defeat to Newcastle United with a muscular injury.

He has now posted on Twitter to confirm that he is in “recovery mode”. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Rashford doing some stretching exercises in a gym.

His update suggests he is unlikely to feature in this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Huddersfield Town and must also make him a doubt for next week’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Sevilla.