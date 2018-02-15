Skip to main content

Marcus Rashford shares injury update

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has shared an update on his injury layoff.

The England international missed last weekend’s defeat to Newcastle United with a muscular injury.

He has now posted on Twitter to confirm that he is in “recovery mode”. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Rashford doing some stretching exercises in a gym.

His update suggests he is unlikely to feature in this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Huddersfield Town and must also make him a doubt for next week’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Sevilla.