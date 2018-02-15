Marouane Fellaini agrees free transfer to Besiktas

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has agreed a deal to join Besiktas this summer, according to Turkish publication Fotomac.

The Belgium international, aged 30, is out of the contract at Old Trafford this summer and has so far declined to sign an extension.

Fellaini is now reported to have signed a pre-contract agreement with Besiktas ahead of a free transfer to the Istanbul club on July 1.

Besiktas has long seemed like the former Everton man’s most likely destination if he did leave United at the end of the season, though their domestic rivals Fenerbahce and French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interest in a deal.

United manger Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Fellaini and has made no secret of his desire to keep him in his squad, most recently joking that he had told the player to sign a new contract before the extent of the knee injury he recently suffered was known.