Marouane Fellaini ruled out for a few weeks by Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled midfielder Marouane Fellaini out for a few weeks with the knee injury he sustained during the midweek defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Belgium international Fellaini came on as a substitute in the game, but lasted only seven minutes before he had to be replaced.

Speaking at his press conference today, Mourinho gave an update on the injury. He confirmed that Fellaini has not suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury or a complete ligament rupture of any kind.

Nonetheless, the United boss is not expecting to have the former Everton man available for a number of weeks. The club’s medical team have not yet given their final prognosis, but Mourinho indicated the layoff could be between two and five weeks.

He told reporters: “They [the medical team] are still working on it. It’s an injury and I feel sorry for him personally and I feel sorry for the team because he’s an important player for us.

“I don’t have news because I don’t want to give you news based on the initial approach.

“But I don’t think the news is very good. He has a problem in his knee – it’s the same knee [as previous injuries] but not the same location. It was internal, now it’s external, so let’s wait probably a couple more days, but of course he is out of the game tomorrow.

“It’s not an ACL [anterior cruciate ligament], it’s not a complete rupture of any structure of the knee, so we are not going as far as that.

“But we need him and the Champions League is arriving, we have lots of tough matches to play. Probably we are going to lose him for a few weeks, but I cannot say if it’s two, three, four or five [weeks]. I cannot say at this moment.”

Fellaini, aged 30, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal with United, so the injury could significantly curtail his involvement in the final months of his Old Trafford career.