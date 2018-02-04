Marouane Fellaini out for six weeks after knee surgery

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has undergone an operation on his knee.

The Belgium international will be sidelined for six weeks after going under the knife on Saturday.

Fellaini had sustained the knee injury during a seven-minute substitute appearance against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

United confirmed in a statement that he had a displaced fragment of lateral meniscus removed from his left knee. He is able to immediately start rehabilitation.

Manager Jose Mourinho said the 30-year-old’s season is not over and the club’s website said Fellaini would be back in six weeks.

The former Everton man, who is out of contract at the end of the season, looks set to miss both legs of United’s Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla, plus Premier League games against Newcastle United, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and West Ham United.

He will also be sidelined for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Huddersfield Town or Birmingham City.