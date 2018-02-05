Mateo Kovacic linked with Man Utd and Spurs

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is a transfer target for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

The Croatia international, aged 23, has been limited to a bit-part role since arriving at the Bernabeu from Inter Milan in 2015. This season he played an even smaller part in coach Zinedine Zidane’s plans, and has been restricted to only seven La Liga outings so far in the current campaign.

Madrid have so far rebuffed any approaches for Kovacic, but look set to face fresh bids from the two Premier League clubs plus Italian sides Juventus and Inter Milan in the summer.

Despite his limited opportunities to date, Kovacic is said to be keen to stay with Los Blancos to see if he has a more important role in their next iteration. Madrid are expected to overhaul their squad at the end of the current season, which has so far been a major disappointment.