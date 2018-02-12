Max Meyer is Arsenal’s top summer transfer target

Arsenal have made Schalke star Max Meyer a main transfer target ahead of the summer window, according to the Daily Star.

The Gunners are reportedly hoping to bring the 22-year-old to the Emirates Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Manager Arsene Wenger is said to be working hard to convince Meyer to join his Germany national team colleague and Schalke old boy Mesut Ozil in north London.

But Liverpool, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are also in the running to sign the versatile attacking midfielder, so Arsenal face stiff competition to land their man.

Schalke chief executive Christian Heidel has confirmed that Meyer will be making a decision on his future in the near future.

Meyer made his senior debut as a 17-year-old in February 2013. He has since clocked up 182 first-team appearances and scored 22 goals.

He has four caps for Germany, winning his first in 2014 and a further three in 2016. He scored his first international goal in a friendly win over Finland.