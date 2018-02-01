Mesut Ozil’s new contract confirmed by Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed yesterday’s reports that Mesut Ozil has signed a new contract.

The Gunners published a video accompanied by the caption: “We’ve got Ozil… and he’s staying!”

Ozil’s signature appears across the screen, before a highlights reel of some of his best moments in an Arsenal shirt plays.

On their official website, the north Londoners announced that the Germany international has signed a new long-term contract with them.

It is widely reported that the extension is for three-and-a-half years and ties Ozil to the Gunners until June 2021.

The World Cup winner joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for a then club record fee of £42.5m in 2013. He has won the FA Cup three times, made 182 appearances, scored 36 goals and provided 61 assists during his time at the club.