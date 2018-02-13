Miralem Pjanic reveals he turned down Spurs and Arsenal

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has revealed that he turned down the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal.

Speaking ahead of this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg between Juve and Spurs, Pjanic said that he had previously turned down two opportunities to join to a Premier League club.

Pressed on the identities of the two clubs in question, he confirmed that tonight’s opponents Tottenham were one of the sides he rejected, and that their north London rivals were the other.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Pjanic said: “You want to know the names? They were Arsenal and Tottenham.”

Spurs’ approach for the Bosnian star came in 2012, when they were seeking a replacement for Luka Modric after his move to Real Madrid. At that stage Pjanic was just one year into what would become a five-season stint at Roma.

Arsenal’s offer came even earlier when Pjanic was still at Lyon.

He said: “There was the opportunity [to join Spurs] but at that moment I told them I was happy where I was and that’s why we didn’t sign the deal.

“But I made my choice using my head and if I made that choice not to go to an English team it was for good reasons.”

The 27-year-old is in his second season at Juventus following his €32m move from Roma in June 2016.