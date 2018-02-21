Mohamed Bahlouli: Lyon starlet linked with Liverpool move

Liverpool are targeting a deal to sign Lyon youngster Mohamed Bahlouli, according to France Football.

The Reds are said to be interested in the 17-year-old, who has made rapid progress through OL’s youth ranks.

He is already outclassing opponents at under-19 after an early promotion to that age group and is also impressing at reserve level, the article suggests, so a first-team breakthrough is likely to be imminent.

Liverpool were reportedly already regular visitors to Lyon youth games because of their interest in Bahlouli’s colleague Houssem Aouar, aged 19.

Bahlouli is said to be tempted by the prospect of a move to Anfield, so his current club – who are aware of the Reds’ interest in their homegrown talent – are now faced with managing the situation as well as possible.

His older brother Farès Bahlouli, aged 22, joined Lille from Monaco in January 2017 but has found his opportunities limited over the past 13 months.