North London Derby Team News: Spurs vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the north London derby team news ahead of this lunchtime’s Spurs vs Arsenal clash.

Spurs team to play Arsenal

January signing Lucas Moura is among the substitutes for Tottenham Hotspur.

Setting aside the much changed side that started the FA Cup win over Newport Country in midweek, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino reverts to the XI that started the Premier League games against Manchester United and Liverpool.

They are unchanged for a third successive league game, which means fit-again Danny Rose has to settle for a place on the bench.

Toby Alderweireld is not in the squad, despite his return to training.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Arsenal team to play Spurs

📋 Here it us – our team for this afternoon's north London derby at Wembley#THFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/DhBPWoOaVe — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 10, 2018

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is fit to start in the derby, despite being a doubt due to a calf injury.

There are two changes to the side that started last weekend’s 5-1 win over Everton.

Jack Wilshere and Mohamed Elneny come into the team. They replace Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi.

Ramsey – the hat-trick hero last time out – is ruled out through a groin injury.

Nacho Monreal is fit to start, while Danny Welbeck has passed a late fitness test and is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang