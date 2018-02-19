Paul Pogba returns to Man Utd training

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba returned to training on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.

The France international was reportedly back in action on the training pitch at Carrington just hours after the Red Devils’ FA Cup fifth round win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Pogba had withdrawn from that match due to illness.

But he reported for an 11am session yesterday morning just 24 hours after phoning in sick ahead of the clash with the Terriers.

His team-mates were unaware he was ill until they reported for duty at Carrington on Saturday morning ahead of the game.

Replacement Ethan Hamilton only found out he had been promoted to the matchday squad when he reported for a recovery session having played for the under-23 side on Friday night.

Pogba’s immediate return to training suggests he will be available for this week’s Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Spanish side Sevilla.

He is now set to fly to Spain with the rest of the squad on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s match.