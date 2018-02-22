Paul Pogba’s cryptic Instagram post after Man Utd draw at Sevilla

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba posted a cryptic message on Instagram after last night’s 0-0 draw at Sevilla.

The France international had been left on the bench by manager Jose Mourinho, but was brought into the action after just 17 minutes when Ander Herrera suffered a hamstring injury.

Posting a photo of himself on the pitch, Pogba suggested it had been “God’s plan”.

It is not clear whether he sees Herrera’s injury as being predestined by a higher power, whether he feels God disagreed with Mourinho’s team selection or if he is talking more generally about his rumoured bust-up with his manager.