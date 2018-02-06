Photo: Dele Alli and Heung-min Son on private jet

Tottenham Hotspur pair Dele Alli and Heung-min Son have been pictured flying together on a private jet.

A tweet from Alli indicated that he and his South Korean colleague were jetting off to perform duties on behalf of their sponsors.

It would be no surprise if the Spurs duo are taking part in video campaigns and photoshoots either for the knockout stages of the Champions League or this summer’s World Cup. Both players will be hoping to be at Russia 2018 with their national teams.