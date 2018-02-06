Photo: Man Utd star Alexis Sanchez heads to Paris

Manchester United’s January signing Alexis Sanchez has travelled to Paris.

The Chile international – tipped as a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain before sealing his move to United – whisked his family away for a short trip to the French capital.

United’s players were given a couple of days off after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town, in which Sanchez scored his first goal for the club.

The former Arsenal man took the opportunity to take his family members for a short break in Paris by private jet.