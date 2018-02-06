Photo: Man Utd star Romelu Lukaku flies home to Brussels
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has taken advantage of some time off to fly home to Belgium.
The 24-year-old has been in his hometown of Brussels since Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford after being given a couple of days off by manager Jose Mourinho.
He posted a selfie to his Twitter account showing him wrapped up for a cold day in Brussels on Monday.
Lukaku told his followers: “Had a good time back in my city man … #Brussels.”
The former Everton man started his career in Brussels with Anderlecht.
Had a good time back in my city man … #Brussels pic.twitter.com/LYjTtsEycw
— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 6, 2018