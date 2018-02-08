Photo: Marcus Rashford hangs out with Neymar

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford took the opportunity to hang out with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar last night.

The pair were both in London for a Nike event to launch World Cup kits and new boots.

Rashford, who was towering over the Brazil international, posted a photo to his Twitter account of him and the former Barcelona man.

The duo do have something of a friendship. They previously exchanged shirts and chatted after a friendly between United and Barca, while Rashford tweeted to congratulate Neymar on his world record transfer to PSG.