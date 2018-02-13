Photo: Marcus Rashford unveils his new Man Utd supporting dog

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was reported to have seated new signing Alexis Sanchez close to academy product Marcus Rashford in the Carrington dressing room in the hope that the former Arsenal star would have some influence over the youngster.

It appears that decision is starting to produce results, though perhaps not in the way that Mourinho intended.

That’s because Rashford has today taken to Twitter to share a photo of his new dog, who he reckons is still a puppy. The pooch is pictured wearing a United home kit.

Meet our new puppy Saint Rashford. He knows best! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/60f6BDfWIX — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 13, 2018

Sanchez is famously extremely fond of his two golden retrievers, Atom and Humber, who were recently pictured wearing United shirts.