Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hangs out with former Borussia Dortmund team-mate

Arsenal’s new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has wasted no time in being reunited with one of his former Borussia Dortmund team-mates.

The Gabon international, aged 28, was hanging out with Dortmund star Christian Pulisic last night.

Pulisic, aged 19, was in London for an event with sportswear brand Nike, which sponsors both players.

The USA international joked on Twitter: “Who’s this guy???”

It looks like there are no hard feelings from the Dortmund players, even if the club’s hierarchy might take issue with Aubameyang’s behaviour over the past few months.