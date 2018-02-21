Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Ostersund game
Arsenal have been training at their London Colney base today as they prepare for tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 second leg against Swedish side Ostersund.
The Gunners recorded a 0-3 away win in Sweden in the first leg last Thursday.
Goals from Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil and an own goal put Arsene Wenger’s side in a commanding position for the return game at the Emirates Stadium.
You can see the Gunners at work on the training ground in the photos below.
No matter the challenges, keep your eyes on the prize. ⚽💯 #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/6ChGIbGbPh
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 21, 2018
All about finishing the job off. #UEL #COYG pic.twitter.com/85GY6eXUnn
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) February 21, 2018
😁 #mickismile #training @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/yz5T59e7ko
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 21, 2018
UEL Preparations ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rKx4YJPBuV
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) February 21, 2018
Training Done ✔️ before the Game tomorrow. I can’t play this Game but i will support my team mates 💪🏽💪🏽🙏🏽⚽️ #WeAreTheArsenal #aubameyang pic.twitter.com/iIGWHAgJBh
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) February 21, 2018