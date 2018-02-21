Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Ostersund game

Arsenal have been training at their London Colney base today as they prepare for tomorrow’s Europa League last-32 second leg against Swedish side Ostersund.

The Gunners recorded a 0-3 away win in Sweden in the first leg last Thursday.

Goals from Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil and an own goal put Arsene Wenger’s side in a commanding position for the return game at the Emirates Stadium.

You can see the Gunners at work on the training ground in the photos below.