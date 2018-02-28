Photos: Arsenal training in the snow ahead of Man City game

Arsenal’s players had a snow day today.

The Gunners were in training at their London Colney base as they prepare to face Manchester City for the second time in five days.

Having lost the Carabao Cup final to Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday, they now face them again in the Premier League.

Preparations for the rematch were chilly to say the least. Some players took to social social media to share photos of the freezing conditions.