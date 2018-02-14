Photos: Arsenal travel to Sweden to face Ostersunds

Arsenal have made the trip to Sweden ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash with Sweden.

The Gunners had a final training session at London Colney this morning, before heading to Luton airport for their flight to Sweden.

They touched down in Scandinavia this afternoon. You can see below a selection of photos of the Arsenal players en route to Sweden.

The passenger list for the flight would suggest manager Arsene Wenger is now taking the competition more seriously than he was during the group stage.