Photos: Liverpool players travelling to Porto

Liverpool’s players are on their way to Porto ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 first leg at the Estádio do Dragão.

The Reds’ 25-man travelling squad and coaching staff left Liverpool airport earlier this afternoon. They boarded a flight bound for Portugal for the start of the knockout rounds.

You can see a selection of photos of Liverpool players boarding their plane below. Manager Jurgen Klopp was smiling as usual, while star man Mohamed Salah followed him up the steps.