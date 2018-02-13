Photos: Liverpool training at the Estadio Dragao

Liverpool’s players have been training at the Estadio Dragao this evening ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Porto.

Having arrived in Portugal this afternoon, the Reds headed to the stadium to familiarise themselves with their surroundings and the playing surface.

You can see Jurgen Klopp’s squad being put through their paces in their final training session before they start their campaign in the Champions League knockout stage in the selection of photos below.

Training under the lights. 🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3OSO6L16cb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2018