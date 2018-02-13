Photos: Lucas Moura makes his Spurs debut at Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur’s January signing Lucas Moura made his debut for his new side in this evening’s Champions League game at Juventus.

The Brazilian winger came on as a late substitute for Erik Lamela in the closing stages of the 2-2 draw in Turin.

Moura, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain, entered the fray in the 89th-minute and did manage a touch of the ball during his brief cameo.

He was operating in a central role, though it remains to be seen whether that is where head coach Mauricio Pochettino sees him playing more regularly.

The new boy could now make his full debut against Rochdale in this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie.