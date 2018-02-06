Photos: Lucas Moura in Spurs training

Tottenham Hotspur’s deadline days signing Lucas Moura has been pictured in training with his new team-mates.

The Brazilian winger, who was signed from French giants Paris Saint-Germain last week, was in action at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground today.

But Moura will not be able to make his debut in tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Newport Country because he was not registered as a Spurs player when the initial tie was played.