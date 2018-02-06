Photos: Lucas Moura in Spurs training
Tottenham Hotspur’s deadline days signing Lucas Moura has been pictured in training with his new team-mates.
The Brazilian winger, who was signed from French giants Paris Saint-Germain last week, was in action at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground today.
👋 @LucasMoura7 😁#COYS pic.twitter.com/c6Pl5nf8Pr
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 6, 2018
Work & Joy #COYS https://t.co/smQUrwqH0p
— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) February 6, 2018
But Moura will not be able to make his debut in tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Newport Country because he was not registered as a Spurs player when the initial tie was played.