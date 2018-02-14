Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Huddersfield game

Manchester United have been training at their Carrington base today as they prepare for this weekend’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Huddersfield Town.

Having recorded a 2-0 win over the Terriers in the Premier League recently, the Red Devils will be looking for a similar outcome from the Saturday teatime game.

The players were well wrapped up on the training ground this morning amid chilly conditions in Manchester.

You can Jose Mourinho’s players being put through their paces in the selection of photos below.

Manchester in February = a chilly #MUFC training session! pic.twitter.com/9Mjk1jFu9x — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 14, 2018

Preparations for Huddersfield are well under way! pic.twitter.com/4WQcbL9sPK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 14, 2018