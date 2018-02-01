Photos: Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri’s first Chelsea training session

Chelsea’s two new signings Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri have trained at Cobham for the first time.

The former Arsenal striker and Roma left-back were in action on the training ground today.

With most of Antonio Conte’s players resting after the humiliating 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday night, Giroud and Palmieri were joined by defender David Luiz and midfielder Willian, who were both working on their recoveries from injury.

You can see photos from Giroud and Palmieri’s first training session below.