Photos: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trains with Arsenal for the first time

Arsenal’s deadline day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has trained at his new club for the first time.

The £60m signing from Borussia Dortmund was at the Gunners’ London Colney base on Thursday to take part in his first training session.

Aubameyang, aged 28, is in line to make his debut in this weekend’s Premier League game against Everton.

You can see him being put through his paces for the first time as an Arsenal player in the photos below.