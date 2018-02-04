Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts to scoring against Everton on his Arsenal debut

Arsenal’s club record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to social media to react to scoring on his debut for the club.

The £60m arrival from Borussia Dortmund had been a doubt for yesterday evening’s Premier League encounter with Everton after picking up a sickness bug, but he played and scored in a 5-1 win for the Gunners.

After taking just 37 minutes to open his account for his new club, the Gabon international posted on Instagram to share a photo of him scoring the goal.

He commented: “What a night in this amazing stadium!!! Great team performance!!! Just one word happy!!!”