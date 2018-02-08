Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals he colluded with Henrikh Mkhitaryan to make sure they ended up at Arsenal together

Arsenal’s record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he was in contact with Henrikh Mkhitaryan to make sure they were going to be playing together at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Borussia Dortmund pair spoke on the phone to double-check that they would be reunited with the Gunners.

Aubameyang reveals that Mkhitaryan, then still a Manchester United player, called him to see if the rumours were correct and he would be joining Arsenal.

The Gabon international claims he told Mkhitaryan to seal his deal first. He duly did that and Aubameyang then made his own move.

He now admits that knowing Mkhitaryan would be at Arsenal was a major factor in persuading him to make the move.

He told the Arsenal Weekly Podcast: “He called me a few times, he asked, ‘Will you come or not?’ I said, ‘First you have to tell me if you sign or not’.

“He told me all was done and of course it was a big factor in coming here.

“We understand each other on and off the pitch, that’s why it’s easier on the pitch

“[The fans] have to be happy [to see us together], we will do our best of course, like we did in the past.”

Aubameyang scored on his Arsenal debut in the 5-1 win over Everton last weekend. Mkhitaryan – making his first start for the Gunners – weighed in with three assists in the same match.