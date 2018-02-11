Pinchi set to join Liverpool

Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Deportivo La Coruna forward Pinchi this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is reportedly wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham, but it is Jurgen Klopp’s Reds who are tipped as the side most likely to land him.

The report claims Pinchi is out of contract at the end of the season and tipped to leave Deportivo on a free transfer. His new club will just have to pay a small compensation fee to the Spanish side.

But other sources suggest the youngster has signed a new deal and is now under contract until June 2021.

The A Coruna native has played most of his football for the Deportivo B side, but has also turned out for the first team. He has been on the club’s books since the age of nine.

He can operate as a winger on the left or right flank, and would help to ease the workload for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.