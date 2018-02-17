Romelu Lukaku reveals Man Utd quit plan

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he intends to sign for his former club Anderlecht when he leaves Old Trafford.

The Belgium international came through the ranks at Anderlecht in his hometown of Brussels, before joining Chelsea as an 18-year-old in 2011.

Despite his young age, he had already clocked up 41 goals and 98 senior appearances for the Belgian side by the time he made his move to England.

But he intends to add to that tally before the end of his career.

The 24-year-old told Belgian newspaper HLN: “My dream was always to play for Anderlecht. Before the end of my career I will definitely return, I can already promise that. I have had a wonderful time here.”

Lukaku joined United from Everton in a £75m deal last July. He signed a five-year contract, with an option to an extend for a further season, so he is potentially tied to the Red Devils until June 2023.

By that stage he will be aged 30, so a return to Anderlecht on a free transfer would be an option for the final stages of his career.