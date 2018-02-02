Ryan Sessegnon, Malcom and James Maddison linked with Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with summer moves for Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, Bordeaux winger Malcom and Norwich City midfielder James Maddison.

The Evening Standard reports that all three players could be on Spurs’ radar ahead of the 2018/19 season.

England Under-19 international Sessegnon, aged 17, is tipped to join the club as a replacement for Danny Rose, whose future at Spurs has been in question since last summer.

Brazilian starlet Malcom, aged 20, was linked with Tottenham and rivals Arsenal during the January transfer window. Spurs could revisit their interest when the next transfer window opens.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment team will also be on the lookout for a replacement for midfielder Mousa Demebele, aged 30, who is struggling to maintain his fitness.

Canaries youngster Maddison, aged 21, is touted as an option. The England Under-21 international moved to Carrow Road from hometown club Coventry City in February 2016 for an undisclosed fee.