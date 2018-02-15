Spurs and Everton tracking Steven Bergwijn

PSV Eindhoven star Steven Bergwijn is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, according to ESPN.

Sources close to the players are reportedly briefing that the player is being tracked by a host of Premier League clubs, including Spurs and the Toffees.

The 20-year-old starlet was previously on Ajax’s books, before moving to PSV’s youth ranks in 2011.

He made his senior debut for the club in 2014. He has taken a leap forward this season, scoring five goals and creating six assists in 22 games so far to help fire his side to the top of the table.

The report claims PSV are now bracing themselves for summer bids for the talented winger.

Spurs are reportedly keen to add to their attacking options ahead of the 2018/19 season.

They have previously brought the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Davinson Sanchez to north London from the Eredivisie. Netherlands Under-21 international Bergwijn is tipped as their next purchase from the Dutch market.