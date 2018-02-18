Spurs line up £50m deal for Watford’s Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure

Tottenham Hotspur are planning a £50m double-swoop to land Watford duo Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is still keen to add support for star striker Harry Kane to his squad, with summer signing Fernando Llorente failing to click so far.

He is reportedly impressed by £30m-rated Brazilian forward Richarlison.

The 20-year-old arrived at Vicarage Road from Fluminense in a £13m move last summer and has scored five goals so far this season. He is tied to the Hornets until June 2022 and is also wanted by Chelsea.

Central midfielder Doucoure was signed from Rennes for £4.5m from Rennes. He has impressed in his two seasons with Watford to date, having previously spent a year on loan at Spanish side Granada.

The 25-year-old has been linked with Spurs in recent weeks. He would be valued at £20m in the proposed joint-deal with Richarlison.