Spurs lining up summer bid for Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is a summer transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mirror.

Spurs are reportedly plotting a fresh bid for the Ivory Coast international, who has been a long-term target for Mauricio Pochettino.

A new approach in the next transfer window would be Tottenham’s third attempt to sign Zaha. They have already been knocked back twice by Palace.

Spurs have retained their interest despite the £25m signing of fellow winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.

The Palace star, aged 25, will reportedly cost more than £50m. His current £100,000-a-week deal runs until June 2022 and the Eagles are keen to keep hold of him.

How Roy Hodgson’s side fare in the relegation battle could be another decisive factor in whether Zaha leaves Selhurst Park this summer.

They are currently one point above the drop-zone.

Spurs are set to face competition from Chelsea, who are also credited with interest in Zaha.