Spurs prepared to sell Harry Kane for £176m

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sell star striker Harry Kane to Real Madrid for €200m (£176m), according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The report claims Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has informed Los Blancos that he ready to do the deal, on the condition that the deal is done quickly and negotiations run smoothly.

Levy is said to be keen to avoid a drawn out transfer saga that runs throughout the summer transfer window and has told Madrid he will only do the deal if they match his asking price with minimal fuss.

A return to White Hart Lane for Gareth Bale as part of the deal is touted as a possibility, but Spurs’ strict wage structure and the Welshman’s mammoth salary at the Bernabeu are likely to be insurmountable stumbling blocks.

England international Kane, aged 24, would leave Spurs, where he came through the youth ranks, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s blessing, the article claims.

Pochettino is said to understand Kane may need to move to another club to fulfil his ambitions.