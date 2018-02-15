Spurs ready to increase Mauricio Pochettino’s £5.5m salary with new contract

Tottenham Hotspur are set to offer head coach Mauricio Pochettino a new contract, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The north Londoners are keen to make sure that the Argentine boss leads them into a new era at their new stadium starting from next season.

Pochettino is set to be offered a sizeable increase on his current £5.5m annual salary in an effort to see off potential interest from Real Madrid.

The 45-year-old signed a new five-year contract in 2016, which ties him to Spurs until June 2021. While there is no rush to reach an agreement over an extension, regular new contracts to reward progress have been a regular feature of chairman Daniel Levy’s work in recent years.

With Pochettino having not signed a new deal for almost two years – and having guided Tottenham to their best league finish since 1963 in that time – he is in line for a raise.

The report claims Pochettino is wanted by clubs across Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain, but only Madrid would have a serious chance of convincing him to leave this summer.