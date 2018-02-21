Spurs target Abdoulaye Doucoure says he would prefer to join Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Abdoulaye Doucoure has revealed he favours a move to their north London rivals Arsenal.

The Watford midfielder has been touted as a £20m target for Spurs in recent weeks, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly a big fan of his.

But the 25-year-old may have burnt his bridges over that prospective deal by talking up a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Doucoure confirmed that there was truth in the recent speculation that he is being tracked by some big-name clubs.

He also said the prospect of working under his French compatriot Arsene Wenger meant he preferred a switch to the Gunners.

According to the Daily Mirror, Doucoure said: “It’s true that these clubs are interested. But I’m at Watford for the moment and I want to finish my season well.”

Asked which of the clubs he would prefer to join, he added: “Arsenal because of Arsène Wenger.”

Dourcoure is in his second season at Vicarage Road and has earned rave reviews for his displays this term.

He joined the Hornets from Rennes in 2016, but spent half-a-season on loan at Spanish side Granada before moving to the Premier League.